Midnight Mass Team Making Fall Of The House Usher Horror Series At Netflix

First published in 1839, Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a work of gothic fiction that follows an unnamed narrator who travels to the big, spooky house of his friend, Roderick Usher. Roderick is pale and sickly, and spends his days tending to his even sicker sister Madeline. Poe dances around the issue, but it's heavily implied that there's an incestuous relationship between Roderick and Madeline. On top of that, the house itself often feels as if it's haunted, or alive.

The story has been adapted to the screen before, most notably in 1960, when B-movie legend Roger Corman helmed the film "House of Usher," starring Vincent Price as Roderick Usher. Many page-to-screen adaptations of Poe's work play fast and loose with the material, usually only using the title as a springboard to a completely different story. It'll be interesting to see how faithful Flanagan remains to Poe's work while putting his own spin on things. Much of Flanagan's work draws on damaged families, so "House of Usher" certainly feels like great material for him to work with.