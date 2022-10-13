The Penguin Series Will Take Place One Week After The Events Of The Batman

When last we saw Penguin at the end of "The Batman," he was looking out over the flooded Gotham City from a window while Nirvana's "Something in the Way" played on the soundtrack, and Robert Pattinson's Batman narrated in voiceover about how Gotham's "criminal element never sleeps." Cobblepot's scarred visage was juxtaposed with talk of "the parts of the city no one can get to" and how "things will get worse before they get better," with some (meaning him) seizing "the chance to grab everything they can." This obviously sets up Penguin as a contender for the throne of Gotham's underworld, someone who will be looking to fill the power gap left behind by his old boss, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

While promoting "The Banshees of Inisherin," Farrell also told Collider this week that the "Penguin" series is filming in New York. He referenced "Oz" as a comparison point, and I'm assuming he's talking about the HBO prison drama "Oz" and not "The Wizard of Oz," though you never know.

"I think if it goes ahead," Farrell said, "I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang-up of 'Oz.' So yeah, it'll be, I think six or eight hours. I'm supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

Six to eight hours sounds like just the right dose of Penguin if you ask me. We'll keep you posted on the further development of the "Penguin" series, and in the meantime, remember: a bat is a rat with wings.