The Batman Director Matt Reeves Signs Huge Overall Deal With Warner Bros.

It is no secret to anyone who follows the entertainment industry on any level that Warner Bros. Discovery has had a rough go as of late. The cancellation of movies like "Batgirl," the scrapping of shows at HBO Max, and the removal of movies and TV shows from the service has painted an ugly picture of the new regime led by CEO David Zaslav. However, it appears the studio still has appeal to big-name filmmakers. Case in point, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves has just signed a massive overall deal with the studio that should keep him there for years to come.

As reported by Deadline, Reeves, and his production company 6th & Idaho, has become the first filmmaker to sign an overall deal with Warner Bros. since the regime change with the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery earlier this year. Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-Chairs/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were appointed by Zaslav and were the ones who got this deal done. What's more though is that Reeves has also re-upped a deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. That means he'll be spending just about all of his time there for the foreseeable future. Reeves had this to say about it: