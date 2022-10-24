Henry Cavill Officially Announces His Return As Superman

It's officially official, DC fans: Henry Cavill is back as Superman. No more rumors, no more speculation, no more poorly kept secrets about post-credits scenes — it's a done deal. The news comes to us directly from the man himself, as Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm his return as the Man of Steel personally. Let's check it out.

The video offers us a little glimpse at the actor in costume as Superman, having first taken on the role in 2013's "Man of Steel" for director Zack Snyder. But he hasn't officially suited up since "Justice League" in 2017, even if many fans have been clamoring for him to return. That time has come. In the video, Cavill had a little message for his fans, and that message is that he is back in a big way.

"I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch 'Black Adam.' But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman."

Cavill also framed what we saw in "Black Adam" as well as this post as "A very small taste of what's to come." This aligns with what we've heard recently, in that, a "Man of Steel" sequel is finally in the cards. And so, after years of uncertainty in regards to one of the biggest superheroes on the planet, we have some idea of what's coming.