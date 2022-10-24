Henry Cavill Officially Announces His Return As Superman
It's officially official, DC fans: Henry Cavill is back as Superman. No more rumors, no more speculation, no more poorly kept secrets about post-credits scenes — it's a done deal. The news comes to us directly from the man himself, as Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm his return as the Man of Steel personally. Let's check it out.
The video offers us a little glimpse at the actor in costume as Superman, having first taken on the role in 2013's "Man of Steel" for director Zack Snyder. But he hasn't officially suited up since "Justice League" in 2017, even if many fans have been clamoring for him to return. That time has come. In the video, Cavill had a little message for his fans, and that message is that he is back in a big way.
"I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch 'Black Adam.' But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman."
Cavill also framed what we saw in "Black Adam" as well as this post as "A very small taste of what's to come." This aligns with what we've heard recently, in that, a "Man of Steel" sequel is finally in the cards. And so, after years of uncertainty in regards to one of the biggest superheroes on the planet, we have some idea of what's coming.
So, what happens now?
The big question now is what the next steps are. Will Cavill's Superman appear in other DCEU projects in the lead up to another solo film? Does this mean that Warner Bros. is circling back to the so-called Snyderverse? For now, we have more questions than answers, but it does appear that the studio is all-in on Cavill's Kal-El. One thing we know for sure is that Dwayne Johnson is planning a showdown between Black Adam and Superman, so that is extremely likely.
Cavill's Superman has had a very bumpy ride, to say the least of it. "Man of Steel" was met with mixed reviews and performed good-if-not-great financially. Instead of a direct sequel, Warner Bros. opted for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," introducing us to Ben Affleck's Batman in an attempt to build a cinematic universe and play catch-up to Marvel. It didn't exactly go over well, and the fact that "Justice League" was already gearing up for production before "BvS" hit theaters made matters worse. Cavill's Superman, as a result, never really got his proper day in the sun. It may be five years later, but that time is upon us.
"Man of Steel 2" does not yet have a release date but "Black Adam" is in theaters now.