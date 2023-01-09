Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: Get Ready To Explore The Quantum Realm

The wait for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is almost over, and today we have a new trailer for the latest Marvel Studios offering. The "Ant-Man" films have been some of the most fun in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In less than a month, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) are heading into the quantum realm to face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It looks like this one will be a darker film than the last two, but this is Paul Rudd we're talking about. Even if it's super tragic, there are likely to be some comic moments.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" comes to us from director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness, and will feature both the return of Randall Park as Jimmy Woo (who may have gotten even better at his up-close magic tricks) and Bill Murray as a character from Janet van Dyne's past during her many years living in the quantum realm.

This will be a whole different version of Kang than the one we saw in the first season of "Loki," where he was simply called "He Who Remains." Reed has stated that Kang will have a "profound impact on the MCU," which means, comic or tragic or a combo of both, this isn't one to skip.