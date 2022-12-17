Bill Murray's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Character Is A 'Crucial Role' In The Movie

Reed also circled back to some talking points we've heard before, telling EW that he doesn't want Ant-Man "to be the palate cleanser anymore" for the MCU after a big "Avengers" event movie. He echoed the same thoughts in his recent interview with Total Film for its 2023 Preview issue, adding that "Quantumania" would be "central to the future of the MCU."

Many a Marvel movie is all about saving the world from some massive threat with the power to destroy it. Until now, Paul Rudd's protagonist in the "Ant-Man" solo film series has managed to inhabit his own insect-sized corner of the MCU, one where he's been under house arrest sometimes and the stakes outside his Avengers adventures have been refreshingly low.

It remains to be seen how crucial Murray's "Quantumania" role will truly be, how central the film itself will really be to the MCU's future, and how much of this is just Reed in media hype-man mode for his upcoming Marvel movie sequel. One thing's for sure, though: for fans of Murray's work in films like "Ghostbusters" and "Lost in Translation" (the latter of which had him making a toast with Suntory Whisky to "relaxing times"), a palate cleanser after the news cycle of 2022 is something that might be very much needed.