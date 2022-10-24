Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: Ant-Man Is Back, And His Daughter Is Coming Too
The moment we've been waiting for is here — and while it seems small at first glance, there's no denying that the "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" trailer is actually larger than life. But what would you expect from a Marvel movie about a tiny superhero played by Paul Rudd?
Fans did get a glimpse of trailer footage back in July at San Diego Comic Con, and more recently, die-hards were treated to another glimpse of footage at Disney's D23 Expo in September. However, this is the first time we're seeing a fully shaped look at the third film in the "Ant-Man" series, and it looks just as fun, if not moreso, than the rest of the movies focused on Scott Lang. For fans waiting to see the arrival of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), you won't be disappointed.
Ant-Man rises again
The upcoming "Ant-Man" release will seemingly bring Lang and Hope van Dyne — AKA his sidekick, The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, who will be returning for this installment — into the fold of the "Quantum Realm" and will follow their quest to explore it. Antics will surely ensue, as this is one of the more comical outputs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with a leading man like Rudd, how could you not want your films to lean into some good comedy?
According to the SDCC panel where the "Ant-Man" footage was revealed, the adventure of this film will take place alongside Van Dyne's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, and you know how it can be when you bring your parents along for something big and beautiful they don't quite understand. Again, antics! But based on the trailer above, this looks like things will also get more serious.
"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Kathryn Newton as the grown up Cassie Lang, who has superhero aspirations of her own, and Randall Park is back as Jimmy Woo too. Major players Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return in the film as Van Dyne's parents. The film is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness.
"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is set to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023.