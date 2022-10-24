Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: Ant-Man Is Back, And His Daughter Is Coming Too

The upcoming "Ant-Man" release will seemingly bring Lang and Hope van Dyne — AKA his sidekick, The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, who will be returning for this installment — into the fold of the "Quantum Realm" and will follow their quest to explore it. Antics will surely ensue, as this is one of the more comical outputs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with a leading man like Rudd, how could you not want your films to lean into some good comedy?

According to the SDCC panel where the "Ant-Man" footage was revealed, the adventure of this film will take place alongside Van Dyne's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, and you know how it can be when you bring your parents along for something big and beautiful they don't quite understand. Again, antics! But based on the trailer above, this looks like things will also get more serious.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Kathryn Newton as the grown up Cassie Lang, who has superhero aspirations of her own, and Randall Park is back as Jimmy Woo too. Major players Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return in the film as Van Dyne's parents. The film is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is set to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023.