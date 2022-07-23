Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Footage Reaction: Let's Get Small! [Comic-Con
The "Ant-Man" movies might be the most underrated of the MCU. So far the character has given us some of the most delightful moments in the Marvel universe, with films that are equal parts silly, hilarious, endearing, and even heartfelt when they want to be. They are also surprisingly great palate cleansers in between some of the heavier event films in the larger franchise. The first "Ant-Man" was released in between "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Captain America: Civil War," while "Ant-Man and the Wasp" gave us some of the funniest jokes in a Marvel movie to cheer us up right after the devastating ending of "Avengers: Infinity War."
Now, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be there to help us heal from the emotional damage of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and prepare us for the emotional damage of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." These films work so well because they know to provide a healthy dose of slice-of-life shenanigans in addition to the typical superhero action fanfare. What I remember most from the films is not the action, or the MCU connections, but the scenes where Paul Rudd is just allowed to be silly Paul Rudd, like him alone in his house slowly going mad during house arrest, or his relationship with his friends, showing that he is one of the few characters that has a life outside of being a hero.
Entering the third film in the trilogy, there is a lot to be excited about, and a lot that could have big repercussions for the MCU going forward. But before Ant-Man makes it to the big screen, Kevin Feige brought him to the Hall H screen, as Marvel showed the first footage from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" at San Diego Comic-Con, and we got to see it. While the footage won't be online, we have a description below!
Welcome to Quantumania
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp. Additionally, Michael Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, while Kathryn Newton is taking over the role of Scott's daughter Cassie. The film is written by "Rick and Morty" writer Jeff Loveness who gave us "The Vat of Acid Episode," and most excitedly, it is set to bring back Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and also introduce Bill Murray to the MCU.
The footage opens in a bookstore, where we see Paul Rudd's Scott Lang reading from his new memoir. A big crowd listens to him while Rudd hams it up. "Look out for the little guy," he tells the listeners." Things don't stay sunny, though. Soon, Scott gets a call from his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), who is in jail. Scott has to bail her out, while Cassie protests she's trying to "do something that matters," whatever that might be.
Later, Michael Douglas' Hank Pym mocks Scott when he tries to claim he saved the world. Then, a voice is heard — "You're an interesting man Scott Lang. You've lost a lot of time. But time isn't what you think." The voice belongs to none other than Kang the Conquerer, played by Jonathan Majors. Later in the footage, Cassie is sucked into a portal along with what appears to be the main cast, landing them in the Quantum Realm. The characters wander through a trippy sci-fi landscape, and who do they run into? Bill Murray!
Murray's character, who is wearing a kind of fantasy robe, seems to recognize Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne. Also revealed in the footage: MODOK, making his first big screen appearance in the MCU (the character recently appeared in a now-canceled animated series). The footage ends with Kang stepping out of the shadows (and looking exactly as he did during "Loki"). "You're an Avenger?" Kang says. "I've killed you before."
Scott Lang will return in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" when it hits theaters on February 17, 2023.