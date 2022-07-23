Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Footage Reaction: Let's Get Small! [Comic-Con

The "Ant-Man" movies might be the most underrated of the MCU. So far the character has given us some of the most delightful moments in the Marvel universe, with films that are equal parts silly, hilarious, endearing, and even heartfelt when they want to be. They are also surprisingly great palate cleansers in between some of the heavier event films in the larger franchise. The first "Ant-Man" was released in between "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Captain America: Civil War," while "Ant-Man and the Wasp" gave us some of the funniest jokes in a Marvel movie to cheer us up right after the devastating ending of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Now, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be there to help us heal from the emotional damage of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and prepare us for the emotional damage of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." These films work so well because they know to provide a healthy dose of slice-of-life shenanigans in addition to the typical superhero action fanfare. What I remember most from the films is not the action, or the MCU connections, but the scenes where Paul Rudd is just allowed to be silly Paul Rudd, like him alone in his house slowly going mad during house arrest, or his relationship with his friends, showing that he is one of the few characters that has a life outside of being a hero.

Entering the third film in the trilogy, there is a lot to be excited about, and a lot that could have big repercussions for the MCU going forward. But before Ant-Man makes it to the big screen, Kevin Feige brought him to the Hall H screen, as Marvel showed the first footage from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" at San Diego Comic-Con, and we got to see it. While the footage won't be online, we have a description below!