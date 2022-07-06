Taika Waititi Can't Answer Your Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Questions, Sorry
One of the best decisions Marvel Studios has made is to bring Marvel Cinematic Universe characters together outside of big "Avengers" movies, like when Captain America and Black Widow teamed up in "Winter Soldier," or Thor and Hulk teamed up to fight Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok." Likewise, one of the most exciting developments from "Avengers: Infinity War" was seeing Thor bond with the Guardians of the Galaxy and ultimately decide to go on space adventures together as the Asgardians of the Galaxy.
While it seems like Thor and the Guardians will not be together that much in "Thor: Love and Thunder," the team will be together "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is reportedly set to be the last adventure with this iteration of the crew. While we don't know much about the film just yet, many fans may think that Taika Waititi, who at one point was rumored to take over "Guardians 3" when James Gunn was briefly fired from the film, would know all the juicy secrets of the upcoming Marvel film. But they'd be wrong.
'I never read a script'
Speaking to Digital Spy, Taika Waititi confessed to not having seen the script for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at all:
"No, I still have no idea what that film's about. I never read a script, I never talked to James [Gunn] about that film."
This is sad news for conspiracy theorists and fans who would love to believe that all Marvel directors are part of the same group chat where they send each other scripts and secrets, with Kevin Feige being everyone's favorite uncle. But rather than sharing bad memes he keeps sending secrets about the next phase of the MCU.
This being said, Waititi and Gunn did communicate about their respective movies, at least a little bit. Waititi explained his process for writing scenes for the Guardians:
"All I did was I wrote what I thought the characters sounded like, sent those pages to James, and he was like: 'Star-Lord wouldn't say that.' The same thing with Thor on 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' I came in just to help with the way Thor speaks and the scriptwriting on that. 'This is how Thor would come into the scene, this is how Thor would comment on that.'"
Waititi added, "It's really cool that we as directors and writers in the MCU get to share that information and help each other out. Apart from that, I didn't really care to know anything about any of the other films. It's so stressful just concentrating on one film." He's certainly not wrong. At least we know Gunn has confidence in the next "Guardians" film, believing it's the best of the trilogy.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8, 2022, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated to arrive on May 5, 2023.