Taika Waititi Can't Answer Your Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Questions, Sorry

Speaking to Digital Spy, Taika Waititi confessed to not having seen the script for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at all:

"No, I still have no idea what that film's about. I never read a script, I never talked to James [Gunn] about that film."

This is sad news for conspiracy theorists and fans who would love to believe that all Marvel directors are part of the same group chat where they send each other scripts and secrets, with Kevin Feige being everyone's favorite uncle. But rather than sharing bad memes he keeps sending secrets about the next phase of the MCU.

This being said, Waititi and Gunn did communicate about their respective movies, at least a little bit. Waititi explained his process for writing scenes for the Guardians:

"All I did was I wrote what I thought the characters sounded like, sent those pages to James, and he was like: 'Star-Lord wouldn't say that.' The same thing with Thor on 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' I came in just to help with the way Thor speaks and the scriptwriting on that. 'This is how Thor would come into the scene, this is how Thor would comment on that.'"

Waititi added, "It's really cool that we as directors and writers in the MCU get to share that information and help each other out. Apart from that, I didn't really care to know anything about any of the other films. It's so stressful just concentrating on one film." He's certainly not wrong. At least we know Gunn has confidence in the next "Guardians" film, believing it's the best of the trilogy.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8, 2022, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated to arrive on May 5, 2023.