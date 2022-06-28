How Taika Waititi Forced Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn To Deal With Space Goats

The release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" will bring more than just the God of Thunder back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame." This time around, he's going to be joined by his pals in the Guardians of the Galaxy, which should help to tee up the ball for the long-awaited "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" next summer. But it appears as though the Guardians are going to be saddled with a little something that wasn't originally part of the plan, and it's all thanks to Taika Waititi.

Waititi directed "Thor: Ragnarok" and returned for "Love and Thunder." As we've seen from the trailers, the filmmaker did not hold back on his signature bonkers filmmaking with the fourth solo entry for Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Comics hero. Amongst many other things, we're going to see space goats that haul around Thor's Viking-like spaceship. And it turns out those space goats are being left in the care of Star-Lord and the Guardians gang.