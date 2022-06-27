The Screams Of The Goats In Thor: Love And Thunder Come From EDM Songs — Or Maybe Taika Waititi

When Redditors discuss "The GOAT of EDM," they're usually talking about musical artists and who the Greatest of All Time in the Electronic Dance Music genre is. "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taiki Waititi marches to the beat of a different goat-skinned drum. For him, the Goat of EDM is the spirit of dance music sound effects, made Marvel characters.

With his sequel to "Thor: Ragnarok," Waititi is introducing a new screaming addition to the pantheon of movie goats. Whereas Black Phillip, the devilish goat from "The Witch," prefers to communicate quietly via telepathy, the so-called "goat-kind" in "Love and Thunder" are much more vocal in their desire to be heard. In Marvel Comics, they go by the names Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, and depending on how you're wired, the sounds they make may set your teeth on edge, too.

The goat-kind reared their heads in the most recent trailer for "Love and Thunder," where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Waititi's mo-cap character, Korg, bantered about how "they are wonderful" but "they also scream quite a lot." At a recent press conference for "Love and Thunder," attended by /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui, Waititi revealed:

"The goat-kind, those screams came from a dance or an EDM song. We were listening to it, and I thought, 'Oh, I'll just put those in.'"

Hemsworth, however, had a different recollection of how the goat-kind's screams originated. He said to Waititi, "I've been telling people that was you. I've heard that scream."