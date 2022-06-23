Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer: Meet The Goats Of The Galaxy

Remember those dark days when "Thor: Love and Thunder" was mere months away from release and we'd still hardly seen a second of actual footage from the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed superhero movie? That's long behind us now and Marvel seems keen on making up for lost time, throwing all sorts of featurettes and full-length teasers at us in a carefully-calculated marketing blitz. It's safe to say that mainstream popularity for the God of Thunder has never been higher than it is now, coming off Waititi's thoroughly satisfying course-correction "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017 and the character's subsequent appearances in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

But where to go from there? At some point, Marvel may have to reckon with the impossible task of constantly one-upping itself from one event film to the next, but it's clear that this strategy continues to pay off in the meantime. "Love and Thunder" will become the studio's unprecedented fourth solo film for a single hero, but he won't be alone. This newest trailer released today emphasizes the team-up we have on our hands: Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the fan-favorite Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a returning Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/the Mighty Thor, the Guardians of the freakin' Galaxy, and a pair of cosmic, troublemaking, and extremely loud goats.

What more do you need! Check out the latest footage below.