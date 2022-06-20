Thor: Love And Thunder Teaser: Pay Attention, Thor's Making A Speech

I may be reading too much into a one-minute clip here, but there's a little bit where Thor's in a blue outfit using what appears to be electrified chains to whip up on some dudes in gold armor that gives me very strong "Clash of the Titans" vibes, which again is a very good thing. Maybe this is where he stands before Russell Crowe, who folks assume is playing Zeus, so that would be fitting.

Also of note: Meek, who is still not dead, makes a very funny appearance here as well, loudly taking notes while Chris Hemsworth gives a rousing speech. We also get a better glimpse of the Guardians of the Galaxy than we initially did in the teaser trailer. In fact, we get more time with Drax, Starlord, and Mantis in this short trailer than we do with Natalie Portman's biceps ... erm, I mean Natalie Portman's Jane Foster.

I'll leave it to the 20-year-olds on YouTube to freeze-frame every moment of this footage to try to decipher hidden clues. But what I can walk away with here is that, tonally, this feels very much in line with Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok" and I loved that movie, so count me as excited to see what they have up their sleeves for this one come July 8, 2022.