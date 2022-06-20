Thor: Love And Thunder Teaser: Pay Attention, Thor's Making A Speech
Well, well, well. We're only a couple of short weeks away from the release of Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," so of course the slow drip of footage to get all of us MCU nerds pumped up is going strong. This fine evening we have the release of a new mini-trailer with more glimpses of what's in store for our favorite God of Thunder this time out.
The trailer is a minute long but doesn't overlap too much with what we've previously seen. There's more Korg, for one thing, which automatically makes it worth your time to watch, and we get a little bit of a better look at Christian Bale's baddie, Gorr the God Butcher. Waititi's humor is front and center, but I'm not gonna lie ... you put someone as dedicated as Bale into that makeup and suddenly I'm not so sure Thor is in for an easy ride in this sequel. I certainly wouldn't want to run into Gorr the God Butcher in a dark alley and I'm not even a demi-God, unless my parents have some explaining to do, of course.
I'm just saying he's frickin' creepy.
Thor: Love and Thunder teaser
I may be reading too much into a one-minute clip here, but there's a little bit where Thor's in a blue outfit using what appears to be electrified chains to whip up on some dudes in gold armor that gives me very strong "Clash of the Titans" vibes, which again is a very good thing. Maybe this is where he stands before Russell Crowe, who folks assume is playing Zeus, so that would be fitting.
Also of note: Meek, who is still not dead, makes a very funny appearance here as well, loudly taking notes while Chris Hemsworth gives a rousing speech. We also get a better glimpse of the Guardians of the Galaxy than we initially did in the teaser trailer. In fact, we get more time with Drax, Starlord, and Mantis in this short trailer than we do with Natalie Portman's biceps ... erm, I mean Natalie Portman's Jane Foster.
I'll leave it to the 20-year-olds on YouTube to freeze-frame every moment of this footage to try to decipher hidden clues. But what I can walk away with here is that, tonally, this feels very much in line with Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok" and I loved that movie, so count me as excited to see what they have up their sleeves for this one come July 8, 2022.