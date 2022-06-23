The Thor Plotline That Might Have Compelled Natalie Portman To Return As Jane Foster

Everything's considered a state secret over at Marvel these days. Cameos, plot twists, and even the main villain (and overall story!) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" were all kept under tight wraps, with the studio resorting to intentionally misleading marketing to keep fans off the scent until the last possible moment. And as long as the rather spoiler-prone Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland aren't close by, those mysteries stand a very good chance of remaining so.

But when it comes to "Thor: Love and Thunder," pone of the bigger comic book plot points that fans want to see faithfully translated into live-action has less to do with the MCU's usual brand of fan-service and surprises. Potential spoilers for a development that may or may not be featured in the next "Thor" movie will follow from here on out, so fair warning.

Comic readers have an intimate knowledge of the character of Jane Foster and her transformation into the Mighty Thor. The appeal of Natalie Portman making her rather unexpected return to the superhero universe has been plastered front-and-center throughout the marketing for "Love and Thunder" — and rightfully so! But her backstory in the source material also deals with much weightier matters, as well. Jane develops breast cancer in the comics, which is further complicated by the effect that wielding Mjolnir has on her ongoing treatment. In short, being a superhero might have incredibly wide-reaching consequences on her body.

Fans everywhere have wanted to know whether this storyline will be adapted in "Thor: Love and Thunder" but, to nobody's surprise, director Taika Waititi and Portman herself are remaining coy about it.