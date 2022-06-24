Thor: Love And Thunder Early Buzz: A Funny And Emotional Sequel That Might Lack Some Of Its Predecessor's Freshness

First up are /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui and Jenna Busch, the former of which praised the film for being "pure Taika Waititi," while the latter said "Love and Thunder" is "hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart!" Both highlighted the goats as their favorite characters, and this would become a common refrain in other reactions coming out of the premiere.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER: Pure Taika Waititi. There are moments of indulgence (esp the comedy bits) that couldâ€™ve been reined back, but otherwise a crowd pleasing ride buoyed by Natalie Portmanâ€™s guns and a terrifying Christian Bale doing a million accents. The goats are GOAT — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) June 24, 2022

I LOVED #THORLOVEANDTHUNDER!!! It was hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart! I am so happy to tell you all how awesome it was! Also, the goats are my favorite characters! The film was pure joy! pic.twitter.com/Z4X1oB9agD — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder is an energetic rock nâ€™ roll spectacle that blasts Taika Waititiâ€™s personality all the way to 11. Itâ€™s hilarious, feels the love, and brings the so-called thunder often. A warm hug of dazzling Cosmic Marvel sights and goofball attitudes that kicks tons of ass. pic.twitter.com/UCTXcbXgGM — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) June 24, 2022

What a rush! Thor: Love & Thunder is pure entertainment. Itâ€™s fun, emotional, it has moments of horror. Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr. Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth is perfect. And the goats are GOATS. #thor #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/u9QhIPh0G9 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 24, 2022

THOR LOVE AND THUNDER is INSANE in all the BEST ways. Taika Waititi – Give him ALL the movies. GORGEOUS visuals, KILLER soundtrack, & Christian Bale was SINISTER. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, THE GOATSâ€¦ Holy Odin, I cannot wait to watch again. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/7dKpuDMXt8 — Ashley Saunders ➡️ 💙 + ⚡️ (@ThatAshleyErin) June 24, 2022

Perri Nemiroff of Collider also said there are "loads of laughs" and called Bale's villain Gorr "chilling," praising the film for how it showcased Waititi's "one-of-a-kind voice." Her colleague Steven Weintraub was more circumspect but said that he "had a blast" with the movie and its credit scenes.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Baleâ€™s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that itâ€™s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 24, 2022

Tweeting after a #MarvelStudios premiere is difficult because you want to take some time to think about what you just saw but everyone is looking for an instant review. For now Iâ€™ll just say I had a blast with #ThorLoveAndThunder and I hope @TaikaWaititi makes more MCU movies. pic.twitter.com/jFHlJVm4A2 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2022

Bale was also a highlight for Joanna Robinson of The Ringer, who wrote that she took "delight in watching [him] slurp up the scenery."

If you, like me, take delight in watching Christian Bale slurp up the scenery while gobbing out that black ink Danny DeVito had in Batman Returns, then #ThorLoveAndThunder is for you. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 24, 2022

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes said Bale and Crowe are "especially great," praised "Love and Thunder" for its "really great sense of humor," and said the buddy-god stylings of Portman and Thompson are "the absolute best in this film."

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

Kirsten Acuna of This Is Insider pegged "Love and Thunder" as "the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home," writing, "Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due." She said "Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing" and ranked "Love and Thunder" second overall behind "Ragnarok" in terms of "Thor" movies.

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture called "Love and Thunder" "the best Thor film yet," and Lyra Hale of Remezcla and Fangirlish even went so far as to call it "the greatest movie Marvel has made so far." Other critics echoed similar sentiments.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockinâ€™ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj — Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the GREATEST movie Marvel has made so far! I'm not joking. I haven't laughed that hard since Ragnarok and I feel invested in Marvel again in a way that I haven't since Endgame. Also, bring tissues. The journey is *chefs kiss* from start to finish!❤️ pic.twitter.com/bJYVxCJoQS — Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four. Taika Waititi through and through. Itâ€™s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and thereâ€™s great surprises. So much fun. Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022