Thor: Love And Thunder Early Buzz: A Funny And Emotional Sequel That Might Lack Some Of Its Predecessor's Freshness
The first social media reactions to "Thor: Love and Thunder" have started pouring in after the movie's world premiere in Los Angeles.
With "Love and Thunder," Chris Hemsworth's Marvel superhero becomes the first founding Avenger to get a four-quel. "Thor: Ragnarok" reinvigorated the thunder god's solo franchise by tapping into Hemsworth's latent comedic talents, so instead of stopping at three movies like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans did with Iron Man and Captain America, the actor decided to keep going with his "Ragnarok" director and co-star, Taika Waititi.
Natalie Portman is making her return to the franchise as Jane Foster, and this time, she's wielding Thor's hammer and buddying up with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the reigning king of Asgard. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also on hand to continue their adventures with Thor following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," and there are some new characters like Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe's Zeus getting in on the action, too.
"Love and Thunder" will have its wide release in theaters two weeks from now, on July 8, 2022, and most loyal Marvelites are probably going to see it regardless of what anyone says. But if late-breaking trailers like the one that dropped yesterday aren't enough to whet your appetite, and you're curious to know what those in attendance at the premiere thought of "Love and Thunder," then all aboard the goat boat for our reaction round-up.
Thor: Love and Thunder social media reactions
First up are /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui and Jenna Busch, the former of which praised the film for being "pure Taika Waititi," while the latter said "Love and Thunder" is "hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart!" Both highlighted the goats as their favorite characters, and this would become a common refrain in other reactions coming out of the premiere.
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER: Pure Taika Waititi. There are moments of indulgence (esp the comedy bits) that couldâ€™ve been reined back, but otherwise a crowd pleasing ride buoyed by Natalie Portmanâ€™s guns and a terrifying Christian Bale doing a million accents. The goats are GOAT
I LOVED #THORLOVEANDTHUNDER!!! It was hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart! I am so happy to tell you all how awesome it was! Also, the goats are my favorite characters! The film was pure joy! pic.twitter.com/Z4X1oB9agD
#ThorLoveandThunder is an energetic rock nâ€™ roll spectacle that blasts Taika Waititiâ€™s personality all the way to 11. Itâ€™s hilarious, feels the love, and brings the so-called thunder often. A warm hug of dazzling Cosmic Marvel sights and goofball attitudes that kicks tons of ass. pic.twitter.com/UCTXcbXgGM
What a rush! Thor: Love & Thunder is pure entertainment. Itâ€™s fun, emotional, it has moments of horror. Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr. Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth is perfect. And the goats are GOATS. #thor #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/u9QhIPh0G9
THOR LOVE AND THUNDER is INSANE in all the BEST ways. Taika Waititi – Give him ALL the movies. GORGEOUS visuals, KILLER soundtrack, & Christian Bale was SINISTER. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, THE GOATSâ€¦
Holy Odin, I cannot wait to watch again. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/7dKpuDMXt8
Perri Nemiroff of Collider also said there are "loads of laughs" and called Bale's villain Gorr "chilling," praising the film for how it showcased Waititi's "one-of-a-kind voice." Her colleague Steven Weintraub was more circumspect but said that he "had a blast" with the movie and its credit scenes.
#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Baleâ€™s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that itâ€™s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC
Tweeting after a #MarvelStudios premiere is difficult because you want to take some time to think about what you just saw but everyone is looking for an instant review. For now Iâ€™ll just say I had a blast with #ThorLoveAndThunder and I hope @TaikaWaititi makes more MCU movies. pic.twitter.com/jFHlJVm4A2
Bale was also a highlight for Joanna Robinson of The Ringer, who wrote that she took "delight in watching [him] slurp up the scenery."
If you, like me, take delight in watching Christian Bale slurp up the scenery while gobbing out that black ink Danny DeVito had in Batman Returns, then #ThorLoveAndThunder is for you.
Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes said Bale and Crowe are "especially great," praised "Love and Thunder" for its "really great sense of humor," and said the buddy-god stylings of Portman and Thompson are "the absolute best in this film."
Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj
Kirsten Acuna of This Is Insider pegged "Love and Thunder" as "the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home," writing, "Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due." She said "Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing" and ranked "Love and Thunder" second overall behind "Ragnarok" in terms of "Thor" movies.
Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf
Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture called "Love and Thunder" "the best Thor film yet," and Lyra Hale of Remezcla and Fangirlish even went so far as to call it "the greatest movie Marvel has made so far." Other critics echoed similar sentiments.
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockinâ€™ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj
#ThorLoveAndThunder is the GREATEST movie Marvel has made so far! I'm not joking. I haven't laughed that hard since Ragnarok and I feel invested in Marvel again in a way that I haven't since Endgame. Also, bring tissues. The journey is *chefs kiss* from start to finish!❤️ pic.twitter.com/bJYVxCJoQS
#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four.
Taika Waititi through and through. Itâ€™s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and thereâ€™s great surprises. So much fun.
Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0
#ThorLoveAndThunder might be my favorite Marvel movie and it also might be their very best. A sublime mixture of extreme silliness, dreamy surrealism and genuine emotion, with some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU. Full of delightful surprises. Just great.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7Dvku7F9yF
Mixed reactions
Reactions coming out of a Marvel movie premiere are always a bit hyped up if not overly ecstatic, and we can probably expect them to grow more measured as critics start filing their reviews. One early criticism did come from Eric Italiano of BroBible, who said the plot of "Love and Thunder" "felt flat and stakeless," though he praised it in the same breath as "the funniest film in the MCU."
#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them.
Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr
BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y
Jacob Kleinman of Inverse was also more muted in his assessment of the film, saying it "can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok," but that "Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie" that is still funny.
I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history.
I am very happy with #ThorLoveAndThunder! I donâ€™t think itâ€™s quite as great as Ragnarok, but it comes incredibly close and actually has some aspects that outshine it. Taika Waititi continues to be a perfect fit for these movies and Hemsworth and Portman are so good together.
#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA
Saw #ThorLoveandThunder WAY more comedy than drama. It's basically silly. Decent action, funny goats, & Gorr was cool. Liked the few surprises. Feels right in line with most of the MCU Phase 4 movies. To have the best time temper expectations and laugh. 🤷🏿â€♂️https://t.co/3SXTomM0XA
Andrew Salazar of Discussing Film added that "most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did" in "Ragnarok," but that "Love and Thunder" "gets better when it's not trying to desperately recapture" that movie's magic.
#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it's not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it.
More coming soon to @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/2jkZD8TJAi
All in all, it sounds like "Love and Thunder" brings the laughs, which isn't surprising given Waititi's comedy pedigree. It also sounds like it has some heartfelt moments and some terror courtesy of Gorr, and that fans of Bale and Portman (and goats) won't generally be disappointed with their return to the superhero genre, though this four-quel might lack some of the fresh appeal of "Thor: Ragnarok."
We saw a similar effect with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," as the novelty of the first film wore off a little, but Kaitlyn Booth of Bleeding Cool felt that "Love and Thunder" might suffer in comparison to that movie.
So, #ThorLoveAndThunder, I have Thoughts and Feelings, a lot of which are spoilers, some of them I'm not happy about. What I can talk about is something that the thing that made #ThorRagnarok such a breath of fresh air was how different it was from the other movies. pic.twitter.com/DaBs5LD5nr
However, you can't be that breath of fresh air twice, so you need to up the emotional connection to the characters and the plot. See the Guardians movies. #ThorLoveAndThunder tries but can't quite hit it, and comes across as weirdly restrained, which is a shame. pic.twitter.com/KhE13qEc7x
You can see for yourself what all the buzz is about and form your own opinions about "Thor: Love and Thunder" in two weeks. The hammer of the gods will drive it to theaters on Friday, July 8, 2022.