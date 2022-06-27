Thor: Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi Wants To Give Thor Purpose [Interview]

Taika Waititi is figuring things out as he goes. It's why his sets have such a reputation for improv, why he spends months finding his film's tone in post-production, and why his final product might look dramatically different from his original drafts.

"That really just is just months, months of editing the film in different ways," Waititi told me in an interview over Zoom ahead of the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder." It's fitting that his hero in "Thor: Love and Thunder" is similarly trying to figure himself out. "He's lost and he's wanting to know what his purpose is," Waititi explained. And of course, there's the ex (Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Jane Foster), as well as a new villain who seeks to kill all gods (Christian Bale). Things are looking darker than ever for the God of Thunder, though you wouldn't be able to tell by the film's flashy, '80s-inspired stylings. The comedy and drama are all at interplay with each other, but it's all "a balancing act," Waititi admitted.

Waititi has made an award-winning career out of fine balancing acts. The Oscar-winning writer-director-producer-actor extraordinaire is acclaimed for his absurd and absurdly poignant films such as "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," which manage to hit the funny bone while hitting audiences with an emotional gut punch. And then, there's Thor.

In 2017, Waititi did what was seemingly impossible: He made Thor funny. "Thor: Ragnarok" was a bolt of lightning to the Marvel character played by Chris Hemsworth, who had, until then, spent his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brooding and being shirtless and growing his hair to alternating lengths. Tapping into Hemsworth's natural comedic abilities, Waititi turned Thor into a himbo for a new age with the raucously funny "Thor: Ragnarok," which in turn became a new turning point for the MCU. So when it came time to do a follow-up film (and a rare fourth solo film for the MCU), Waititi was feeling the pressure.

"I have to admit, I was a little freaked out," Waititi said. "I was like, 'Am I going to be able to match everything from 'Ragnarok'? ... Was I able to do that? And was I able to surpass that?"

If the early buzz for "Love and Thunder" is any indication, yes, yes he did.

I chatted with Waititi about where we find Thor, both the regular and Mighty ones, in "Thor: Love and Thunder," why his movies are always about family, and what he thinks about love (and thunder).