Benedict Wong Says We Have Entered 'Phase Wong' Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Master Wong was the keeper of books at Kamar-Taj when Stephen Strange had arrived at its training grounds, seeking medical aid and guidance. Later, Wong joined Strange and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to defend the planet from the Dark Dimension, and went on to oversee and protect the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York. Wong also appeared in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," and, of course, "Shang-Chi," in which he, alongside Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner (featured in the film's post-credits scene), attempted to figure out who the beacon inside the Ten Rings was calling to.

After the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Strange is understandably caught up in the chaos of the multiverse, allowing Wong to take a more central role in terms of being the new Sorcerer Supreme. As suggested by the trailers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," interdimensional terror lord Gargantos has made its way into New York City. This fresh threat needs to be dealt with by Strange, and it is a guarantee that the formidable sorcerer with need the assistance of his new boss, Wong, in defeating this seemingly eldritch terror.

When asked about his recent run of appearances in the MCU, and the integral nature of his role to the mythos, Benedict Wong had the following to say about the same:

"I call it Phase Wong. It's a nice, interesting shift. Wong has taken on a new role, and that dynamic changes between them [Wong and Strange] both."

It will indeed be interesting to witness the dynamic between Strange and Wong shift, now that the sidekick has become master, and Strange has to deal with iterations of himself from across the multiverse. Wong, therefore, is integral to the narrative more than ever, as his calm, steadfast demeanor and intellect will prove to be an asset while dealing with the terrors of the multiverse.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022. The May 2022 Empire issue goes on sale on Thursday, March 17, 2022.