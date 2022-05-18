Rick And Morty Is Getting An Anime Spin-Off At Adult Swim

Adult Swim is doubling down on "Rick and Morty" as the network has announced an anime spin-off of the popular animated series simply titled "Rick and Morty: The Anime." Takashi Sano ("Tower of God") is set to direct the first season of the show, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Plot details largely remain under wraps for the spin-off but it will "will adapt themes and events of the main series." The press release also states that the show will stand on its own, meaning that viewers will not necessarily need to be caught up on "Rick and Morty" to get on board. Sano had this to say in a statement:

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It's such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

In addition to this show, Adult Swim also announced another new anime series titled "Ninja Kamui" from director Sunghoo Park ("Jujutsu Kaisen"). Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, had this to add about both shows: