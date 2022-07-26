Ant-Man: Quantumania, Unlike The First Two Movies, Will Have Serious Consequences For The MCU

Everyone in the world of the MCU knows the legend of Tony Stark, the man who killed Thanos, or Thor the actual god, or even Captain America, the emblem of patriotism who helped the Avengers save the universe more than once. Sadly, not many know the story of Ant-Man, the hero who, with the help of a rat that set him free, figured out how the Avengers could travel back in time and get the Infinity Stones.

Indeed, just as the character Ant-Man is one of the most underrated characters of the MCU, so are the "Ant-Man" movies the unsung heroes of Marvel Studios. They offer stories that are light, fun, full of cute moments of family bonding, self-betterment, great visual jokes, and the best supporting cast in the entire MCU thanks to characters like Michael Peña's Luis, David Dastmalchian's Kurt, and Bobby Cannavale's Jim. These are the movies you watch when you need a respite from a three-hour-long epic and just want to watch Paul Rudd being his delightfully charming self.

The "Ant-Man" movies have so far been mostly palate cleansers in between some of the heavier event films; their stories are relatively inconsequential, but that's about to change with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."