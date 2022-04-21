Production Suspended On Bill Murray And Aziz Ansari Movie Being Mortal

Aziz Ansari's feature film directing debut, "Being Mortal," is hitting the brakes. Searchlight Pictures has formally suspended filming on the comedy-drama, citing a complaint that was filed last week.

"After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time," wrote the studio in a letter issued to the "Being Mortal" cast and crew. "We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project," it added.

In addition to directing and writing, Ansari is starring in "Being Mortal" opposite Bill Murray, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. The "Parks and Recreation" and "Master of None" veteran infamously found himself at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal in 2018, leading him to take a break from acting. That being said, sources for Deadline state the complaint was neither made against Ansari nor Covid-related, adding that Ansari and his producing partner, Youree Henley, are working closely with Searchlight to figure out the next step forward.