Being Mortal: Seth Rogen Joins Bill Murray In Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut

A perfect storm of comedy is brewing over at Searchlight Pictures, with Seth Rogen joining Bill Murray and Aziz Ansari in the cast of Ansari's feature-length directorial debut, "Being Mortal." This news comes from Searchlight itself, which issued a press release out of Los Angeles on Thursday.

We reported last month that Murray had signed onto the project, which was still untitled at that stage. With this announcement comes the news that "Being Mortal" is retaining the title of its source material. The movie is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book, "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," which we described previously as "an exploration of death, quality of life for the infirm and elderly, and how to make the last weeks and months of a person's life dignified and full."

Ansari wrote the script, adapting Gawande's book, and is producing "Being Mortal" with Youree Henley. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the film for Searchlight, and principal photography is set to begin this April, with an eye toward a theatrical release in 2023.

Rogen was most recently seen in the Hulu limited series, "Pam & Tommy," starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The series dropped its eighth and final episode on March 9, 2022. On the feature film side, he appeared in "American Pickle," the first HBO Max original movie, in 2020, and starred alongside Charlize Theron in "Long Shot" in 2019. He will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" alongside Michelle Williams for Universal Pictures.