Aziz Ansari To Make His Feature Directorial Debut With Comedy-Drama Starring Bill Murray

"Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement. "We're thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again."

Ansari won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for his work on the Netflix comedy series "Master of None," and was nominated for Outstanding Directing. He has just released his sixth comedy special for the streaming service entitled "Nightclub Comedian."

Murray was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation." He's been seen in films like "Ghostbusters," "The French Dispatch," "Caddyshack,", "On the Rocks," "Isle of Dogs," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Moonrise Kingdom."

The topic of this film sounds like a rough one to translate into entertainment, but hey, maybe it will have an effect on me like "The Bucket List" did so many years ago. I'd never even heard of that before, and now I have one. Having recently lost someone, I really respond to the idea of making the final weeks and months of someone's life full and beautiful. American culture has a rough relationship with death (and understandably so), and maybe a piece of art will help start a discussion.