Three Searchlight Films Get Hulu Release Dates

Together, these films line up an exciting summer slate for Hulu Originals. First up is Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island," slated to hit Hulu on June 3, 2022. This modern take on "Pride and Prejudice" is set at the legendary LGBTQ-friendly island. An Asian-led gay retelling of the classic story, the film comes from writer and star Joel Kim Booster, and centers around "two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends." The suitably epic ensemble cast includes Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Peter Smith, and Bradley Gibson.

Quickly following the romantic bash is an intimate drama that stunned viewers at this year's Sundance Film Festival. "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" hits Hulu on June 17, 2022. Starring Daryl McCormack and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, the film follows a retired schoolteacher named Nancy Stokes (Thompson), yearning for the sexual experiences she's always wanted but never had. Her search for adventure begins when she hires a young sex worker named Leo Grande (McCormack), a charming 20-something whose calm confidence contrasts her nerves, making for an intimate night of revelations as they peel back each others layers through conversation. If the tender premise isn't enough of a resounding recommendation, here's a snippet of a review from /Film's Ben Pearson, who gave the film 10/10:

Thompson and McCormack crackle together on screen; she infuses this repressed woman with both gravitas and humor, while he manages to simultaneously feel like the coolest guy in the world and one who's using that slick exterior to hide tremendous personal pain. The drama is so authentic and naturalistic that it feels like you're actually in the room with Nancy and Leo, resulting in a wholly immersive experience – one that's so purely compelling, you can sometimes forget you're watching a movie.

The last entry takes a bit of a turn, veering away from romance and into the world of satire. "Not Okay" hits the streamer on August 5, 2022, directed and written by Quinn Shephard and featuring stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni, and Dash Perry. Per the official logline, here's the plot:

"Deutch stars as Danni, an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it's only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown."