20th Century Studios Commits To 10 Hulu Films A Year

Last month it was announced that Marvel's Netflix Original programming like "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil," "Punisher" and "Luke Cage" were heading to Disney+, along with the introduction of parental controls for the streaming app. With Disney+ seemingly now having the option to showcase less family-friendly content, it sparked some genuine concern regarding the future of the Disney owned streaming platform, Hulu. Home to a variety of edgier original programming like "Pen15," and Blumhouse's "Into the Dark" horror fare, the addition of parental controls on Disney+ sounded like they were setting pace for an inevitable merger. Fortunately, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell set the record straight in a recent interview, confirming that Hulu isn't going away anytime soon.

When 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight) was acquired by Disney, there was a rightful fear that the studio with a history of distributing boundary pushing films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" would be held to the same family-friendly appeasing moral standard. Fortunately, Asbell has confirmed that we have nothing to worry about.

"In relation to the other brands — Marvel, 'Star Wars,' Pixar, Disney Animation — we are closer to what you call 'general entertainment' on the TV side," he said. "Some films will be more Disney-adjacent — 'Avatar,' 'Free Guy,' 'Planet of the Apes' — and some films will be edgier." He also confirmed that with the exception of a handful of titles, films from 20th Century Studios will launch on Hulu domestically and Star+ internationally, allowing the company to explore genres that Disney doesn't typically explore.