Prey First Look: Dan Trachtenberg Makes A Predator Prequel

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("10 Cloverfield Lane," "Black Mirror," "The Boys"), "Prey" has been kept under a cloak of secrecy for much of its production ... but that's finally changing with the arrival of Disney+ Day. The latest film in the "Predator" franchise is described to be "Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator."

20th Century Studios revealed the first look image along with a new logo for "Prey."

An all-new entry in the @Predator franchise, "Prey" is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("The Boys," "10 Cloverfield Lane") only on @Hulu in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3A3KSiWoqn — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) November 12, 2021

As we previously reported, Indigenous actor Amber Midthunder ("Hell or High Water," "The Marksman," "Legion") has been cast as the lead character Naru who, according to Disney, intends to "prove her worth as a warrior" and "certainly gets her chance when she comes face to face with the most dangerous hunter of all, the other-worldly predator." Production on the film quietly wrapped in September of 2021 and is tentatively set for release — either in theaters, on Hulu, or a hybrid of both — sometime next year.

In addition to Trachtenberg, "Prey" comes from cinematographer Jeff Cutter (who is once again collaborating with the director after previously working together on "10 Cloverfield Lane") and also stars Dane Diliergo ("American Horror Stories") and newcomer Dakota Beavers.