Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Something Wicked This Way Comes, Decades Later

Yep, those are the Sanderson sisters!

And while we appreciate Disney keeping us up to date on everything going on with the jauntily haunted town of Salem, here's a little refresher on all of the spooky, scary info we have about "Hocus Pocus 2." According to the Mouse, the sequel will take place 29 years after the first movie and involve a whole new batch of high schoolers taking on the Sanderson sisters.

While Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) took them on in the first movie, the sequel will focus on Becca (played by Whitney Peak of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Cassie (played by Lilia Buckingham of "Crown Lake"), and Izzy (played by Belissa Escobedo of "American Horror Story"), who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to modern day Salem once again. On top of the new trio, Tony Hale ("The Mysterious Benedict Society") will be playing Salem's new mayor, and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") and Sam Richardson ("Werewolves Within") will be popping up in supporting roles.

Things may look a little different for "Hocus Pocus 2," but a bunch of actors seem to be reprising their roles, which is crucial for a cult classic like this one. Bette Midler is, of course, back as the head witch in charge, Winifred. Joining her are Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who are sliding back into their witch-y outfits as well as their roles as Mary and Sarah, respectively. On top of that, Doug Jones is diving back into the grave and returning as Winifred's jilted lover/zombie boyfriend William "Billy" Butcherson.

Halloween might be over, but that just means we have all year long to prepare for next Halloween and the return of "Hocus Pocus." Start planning your costumes, organizing your drinking games, and nailing down your friend's schedules, I have a feeling this movie is going to put a spell on us all.

"Hocus Pocus 2" is set to release in Fall 2022 on Disney+.