Doug Jones Is Returning For Hocus Pocus 2, More Cast Members Added

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor and make-up chair veteran Doug Jones is returning for another All Hallow's Eve in "Hocus Pocus 2." Jones is the fourth original "Hocus Pocus" cast member confirmed to be coming back for the sequel, with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker also set to reprise their roles as the sinister Sanderson sisters.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, "Hocus Pocus" was a flop upon its original theatrical release but has since gained a cult following that's translated into strong home video sales and a surprise comeback at the box office in 2020. In the first film, Midler, Najimy, and Parker play a trio of witches who are inadvertently brought back from the dead when a foolhardy virgin called Max (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle on Halloween.

The upcoming sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," will be directed by Anne Fletcher ("Step Up," "27 Dresses"), and a slew of new cast members have just been announced by Disney. The studio lit the Black Flame Candle once again for All Hallow's Eve 2021, and treated fans to this list of cast additions — Doug Jones among them.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us! — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021

Here's the official synopsis for "Hocus Pocus 2:"