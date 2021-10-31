Doug Jones Is Returning For Hocus Pocus 2, More Cast Members Added
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor and make-up chair veteran Doug Jones is returning for another All Hallow's Eve in "Hocus Pocus 2." Jones is the fourth original "Hocus Pocus" cast member confirmed to be coming back for the sequel, with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker also set to reprise their roles as the sinister Sanderson sisters.
Directed by Kenny Ortega, "Hocus Pocus" was a flop upon its original theatrical release but has since gained a cult following that's translated into strong home video sales and a surprise comeback at the box office in 2020. In the first film, Midler, Najimy, and Parker play a trio of witches who are inadvertently brought back from the dead when a foolhardy virgin called Max (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle on Halloween.
The upcoming sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," will be directed by Anne Fletcher ("Step Up," "27 Dresses"), and a slew of new cast members have just been announced by Disney. The studio lit the Black Flame Candle once again for All Hallow's Eve 2021, and treated fans to this list of cast additions — Doug Jones among them.
Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.
Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021
Here's the official synopsis for "Hocus Pocus 2:"
"Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
Conjuring Up A Cast
Disney's announcement doesn't make it clear whether Jones will actually be returning as William "Billy" Butcherson, the undead lover of Winifred Sanderson, or whether he'll be playing a new character. However, it would make a lot of sense to bring back a fan favorite like Billy, who was last seen settling back into his grave for another long snooze. Though Jones had very few lines in the original "Hocus Pocus," his physical performance as the shambling, clumsy zombie with a detachable head made him one of the most memorable elements of the movie (and when he did finally gain the ability to speak, he certainly made the most of it).
Actresses Whitney Peak ("Molly's Game"), Lilia Buckingham ("Crown Lake"), and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories") are presumably playing the three young woman who accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters back from the grave. Other exciting additions include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham and comedy veteran Tony Hale ("Arrested Development"), while Sam Richardson's ("Veep," "I Think You Should Leave") involvement in the movie was already known.
The performances from Midler, Najimy, Parker, and Jones were a key part of what made "Hocus Pocus" so entertaining and memorable, and it's a promising sign that these four cast members are returning for the sequel. Billy might not be happy about being woken up all over again, though!
"Hocus Pocus 2" is set to release in Fall 2022 on Disney+.