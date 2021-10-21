Sam Richardson Is The Latest Addition To The Hocus Pocus Sequel

"Hocus Pocus 2" is continuing to come together behind the scenes at Disney, and another key piece of the puzzle has been put into place. The long-awaited sequel has enlisted the talents of Sam Richardson ("Veep"), who will become a new cast member mixing it up with the Sanderson sisters this time around.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richardson is in final negotiations to star in the sequel. Details on his role remain under wraps at this time. But he will join original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who are returning as the trio of witches that were at the center of the original "Hocus Pocus." There is no word yet on how soon production will begin, but the movie is in the works for Disney+ and is slated to debut next year. So that means we'll likely hear much more very soon as cameras should begin rolling shortly.

It's a big role for Richardson whose career trajectory has been nothing but up as of late. He recently starred in the action flick "The Tomorrow War" alongside Chris Pratt, as well as the critically-acclaimed horror-comedy "Werewolves Within." Some of his other credits include "Detroiters," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding" dates, and "Bojack Horseman."