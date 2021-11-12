Chip 'N Dale Movie Teased By Andy Samberg And John Mulaney: A Comeback, Not A Reboot

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg appeared in a quick video teasing "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," though there wasn't any footage of the movie to be found. Instead, they merely revealed that this movie isn't a reboot. Instead, they're calling it a comeback, and one that's been 30 years in the making. But what exactly does that mean?

This is just speculation on our part, but I'm thinking that the "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" movie may keep the animated series as canon but picks up 30 years later. I'm thinking this will be something akin to the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie where it essentially acknowledged that the previous adventures of Mystery Inc. in animated form were part of the live-action team's history.

The original "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" animated series ran for three seasons as an animated series on The Disney Channel in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and became a staple for '90s kids while airing in syndication. It put a new spin on Disney chipmunks Chip and Dale, reimagining them as the leaders of a detective agency who faced off against animal villains like the evil Fat Cat. They were also joined by handy female companion Gadget Hackwrench and Monterey Jack, the group's muscle. The detective agency also made an appearance on the new "DuckTales" animated series (seen at the top) in the spring of 2020.

Joining Mulaney and Samberg in the movie will be Seth Rogen, though his role has yet to be confirmed. The film will be in the hands of filmmaker Akiva Shaffer, who has plenty of experience working with Samberg since they're two-thirds of the comedy trio known as The Lonely Island, the creators of the famous "SNL Digital Shorts" on "Saturday Night Live." He also directed "Hot Rod," a criminally under-seen box office bomb that's one of the best comedies of the 21st century.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" doesn't have a specific release date yet, but we'll see it sometime in spring 2022. In the meantime, check out this poster featuring a tiny little script made especially for Chip and Dale: