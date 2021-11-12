The Beatles: Get Back Clip: Peter Jackson Offers An Unseen Look At The Fab Four

While I think we'd all like Peter Jackson to get back to making features, he seems content to work on special projects. He recently had the World War I documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old," and now he has the Disney+ docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back." While there have been plenty of Beatles-based documentaries before, this looks like it's going to be something special, particularly for fans of the band.

Here's the official synopsis.

The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world's most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The docuseries will stream exclusively on Disney+ across three days, on November 25, 26, and 27, 2021.