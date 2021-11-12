Disenchanted Stars Tease The Long-Awaited Enchanted Sequel In New Video
It's been nearly 15 years since we last visited Giselle of Andalasia (Amy Adams), her real-life "prince charming," Robert (Patrick Dempsey), his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), Robert's ex-fiance Nancy (Idina Menzel), Nancy's fairy tale prince Edward (James Marsden), and Giselle's chipmunk companion, Pip (Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lima) banded together to defeat the evil sorceress Narissa (Susan Sarandon) and her former servant Nathaniel in the magical live-action world of "Enchanted."
Fans of the Disney fairytale-set-in-the-real-world movie have been begging for a sequel for over a decade, and we're finally getting one in the form of the musical comedy, "Disenchanted." From the official Disney synopsis:
The story is set ten years after Enchanted. Giselle, Robert and Morgan have since moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question her happily ever after, she wishes her life was more like a perfect fairytale. However, her wish turns both her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.
All of our favorite non-defeated characters are returning (with the exception of Rachel Covey's "Morgan" who will now be played by up-and-comer Gabriella Baldacchino), and Maya Rudloph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays were announced as cast as the possible new antagonists. Details of the project have been kept under wraps but Disney+ Day has offered us an update on the project via video featuring Adams and Dempsey. Check it out below.
Disenchanted is Coming Next Year
Amy Adams and @PatrickDempsey are sharing a bit of magic straight from Andalasia! #DisneyPlusDay #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/gOdflzQWWs— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
A teaser poster was also released, letting us know when the film will arrive: Fall 2022.
Magic is in the air 🪄 #Disenchanted is coming to #DisneyPlus Fall 2022 and you can stream Disney's #Enchanted NOW! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Bs3WBnMgPk
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Disenchanted" is written and directed by Adam Shankman ("A Walk to Remember," "Hairspray," "Rock of Ages") with music from the original "Enchanted" team, Disney legend Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz ("Pocahontas," "Godspell," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Wicked").
During an interview in May 2021, Stephen Schwartz confirmed that Idina Menzel's Nancy would have solo numbers and that the songs were being written in collaboration with the scriptwriters and directors organically, unlike the first film where the song spots were already indicated in the script. Menzel had a solo number that was cut from "Enchanted," but now that she's Disney royalty in her own right as Elsa from "Frozen," there's no way Disney was going to pass up the opportunity to give her music.