Disenchanted Stars Tease The Long-Awaited Enchanted Sequel In New Video

It's been nearly 15 years since we last visited Giselle of Andalasia (Amy Adams), her real-life "prince charming," Robert (Patrick Dempsey), his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), Robert's ex-fiance Nancy (Idina Menzel), Nancy's fairy tale prince Edward (James Marsden), and Giselle's chipmunk companion, Pip (Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lima) banded together to defeat the evil sorceress Narissa (Susan Sarandon) and her former servant Nathaniel in the magical live-action world of "Enchanted."

Fans of the Disney fairytale-set-in-the-real-world movie have been begging for a sequel for over a decade, and we're finally getting one in the form of the musical comedy, "Disenchanted." From the official Disney synopsis:

The story is set ten years after Enchanted. Giselle, Robert and Morgan have since moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question her happily ever after, she wishes her life was more like a perfect fairytale. However, her wish turns both her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.

All of our favorite non-defeated characters are returning (with the exception of Rachel Covey's "Morgan" who will now be played by up-and-comer Gabriella Baldacchino), and Maya Rudloph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays were announced as cast as the possible new antagonists. Details of the project have been kept under wraps but Disney+ Day has offered us an update on the project via video featuring Adams and Dempsey. Check it out below.