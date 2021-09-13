Dan Trachtenberg's New Predator Movie Has Wrapped Filming

Making another Predator installment was anything but a certainty after the disappointing performance of Shane Black's 2018 "The Predator," which was hobbled by extensive third act reshoots and bad pre-release buzz. Although entertaining in a pulpy trash B-movie sort of way, it seemed we would never get to see Boyd Holbrook suiting up in his new "Predator Killer" armor.

We still may never see that, as "Predator 5" is swerving away into prequel territory, being probably set around the era of America's Civil War and likely following a Comanche Woman who battles the titular beast ... or beasts. Series producers John Davis and John Fox confirmed to Collider in July that the new movie would explore the title alien warriors' first sojourn to Earth.

"It actually has more akin to 'The Revenant' than it does any film in the Predator canon," said Fox. "You'll know what I mean once you see it. You can use your imagination. It is... early."

The producers declined to commit to the intensity of the film, which was conceived as R-rated but given that it's the first "Predator" movie made under the auspices of Disney don't be surprised to see a hard PG-13 upon release. Initially Dan Trachtenberg hoped to keep the film a secret, toiling on it for four years until word dropped in the trades this past November.