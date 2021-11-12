The Spiderwick Chronicles Is Getting A Series Adaptation At Disney+

After "Harry Potter" became a big thing, studios rushed to make their own YA-based adaptations. That didn't go so well. In 2008, Paramount released "The Spiderwick Chronicles," based on the book series of the same name by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi. While that film was met with mostly good reviews and okay box office, it's also kind of faded from memory. Seriously: when was the last time you said, "I gotta watch 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'!" The answer is never.

But now, Disney+ is going to give it a go. The Disney streaming service is set to turn the books into a new Disney+ series, with the announcement coming today as part of the huge, exhausting Disney+ Day (although it looks like Variety got the scoop on that first, because of course they did). The book series follows "the adventures of the Grace children, twins Simon and Jared and their older sister Mallory, after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and discover a world of fairies that they never knew existed."