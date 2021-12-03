Pen15 Creators Maya Erskine And Anna Konkle Explain Why They're Ending The Show

Earlier this week the heartbreaking news was announced that after two seasons, the Hulu coming-of-age comedy "Pen15" was coming to an end. Created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as their 13-year-old selves, "Pen15" was a nostalgic journey back to the middle school experience of the 2000s, capturing all of the cringeworthy landmarks of puberty and transitioning into the terrifying world of our teen years. The end of the show is not due to cancellation by Hulu, but a conscious decision made by Erskine and Konkle. Hulu is allegedly still interested in working with the duo on other projects, including the possibility of future seasons of the show if the duo ever decide to return to the characters.

During a recent "For Your Consideration" event for the series (via IndieWire), Erskine and Konkle stressed that the decision to end the show was their own, which honestly earns Hulu some serious brownie points for not forcing creators to keep belaboring on a project at the expense of the story. The duo always envisioned the story being told over the course of three seasons, and with the pandemic splitting the second season into two parts, the team feels like the story has reached its natural ending. Season 1 focused on the girls' "firsts," the first half of season 2 on the exploration and development of identity, and the remainder of season 2 deals with the traditionally more mature subjects encountered while transitioning into teenagers.