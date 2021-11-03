Pen15 Season 2, Part 2 Trailer: If You're Lucky Enough To Live, Live.

After what feels like decades of a 1980s stranglehold on nostalgia properties, millennials were given the relatable gift of revisiting middle school in the form of "Pen15." The groundbreaking comedy created by Anna Konkle, Maya Erskine, and Sam Zvibleman features Konkle and Erskine (both actors in their mid-30s) playing middle school versions of themselves, while everyone else (with the exception of Chau Long as Anna's crush, Steve) played by age appropriate performers. Konkle and Erskine are able to provide an authentic look at coming-of-age in the early 2000s, unafraid to explore every monumental life change, no matter how uncomfortable or cringe worthy.

Halfway through its second season, Hulu has just released a new trailer for the second half of "Pen15" season 2, following the animated special released earlier this summer. "Pen15" season 2, part 2 will drop on Hulu on December 3, 2021.

Most of the charm of "Pen15" lies with the success of Konkle and Erskine's gimmick of acting like middle schoolers, but the show has successfully managed to capture the dramatic difficulties that go along with growing up as well, and tackles very real topics like puberty, parental separation, self-consciousness, crushes, and bullying with the utmost respect. Check out the trailer below for "Pen15" season 2, part 2.