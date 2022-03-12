The Boys Season 3 Trailer: Billy Butcher Fights Laser Eyes With Even More Laser Eyes

We don't traffic in hyperbole here at /Film, but let me put it this way: if you aren't watching "The Boys," you should hang your head in shame and never show your face in public ever again. Okay, so maybe we traffic in a little hyperbole every now and then, but hopefully, you all can forgive me of my vices just this once. In all seriousness, the popular Amazon superhero series established itself in just two seasons as one of the most entertaining, gory, and unapologetic genre shows out there. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic book, "The Boys" tackles surprisingly nuanced topics such as the inherent issues of viewing superheroes as celebrities/religious figures/political leaders, America's rather alarming tendency to fawn over fascists and Nazis, and various racial and social issues plaguing the country to this day. Yes, "The Boys" is not afraid of marketing itself as what you might call "very political" and if that upsets you, the creators (and characters) of the show would probably respond with something along the lines of ... I don't know, too bad?

In any case, fans of the series have waited since October of 2020 to see how the rest of the story unfolds. At the very least, creator Eric Kripke kept viewers occupied during the long hiatus with various installments of in-universe talk show sketches revealing juicy nuggets of background information and character teases. Finally, after Kripke himself dropped some hints about the trailer not so long ago, Amazon has gone ahead and dropped our first official look at footage from the upcoming third season. Check it out below, in all its violent and sometimes disturbing glory!