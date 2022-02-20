'Get Ready,' Eric Kripke Says The Boys Season 3 Trailer Is On The Way

While a teaser trailer for season 3 of "The Boys" has already been released during the announcement of the show's premiere date, fans can expect an extended trailer in the coming weeks, potentially teasing more about what Vought and the Seven are up to. Of course, fans will also be expecting to see more of the "diabolical" Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and what the titular gang is up to, now that they've all gone their separate ways, as shown at the end of season 2.

As season 3 of "The Boys" will be following the controversial "Herogasm" arc, it will be interesting to witness how the Seven (or what's left of them) tackle this particular development. Also, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is now a Senior Analyst in the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs and has to work closely with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who does not seem to be who she is. This further complicates Hughie's stance, as he wished to turn a new leaf by the end of season 2, finding a way that did not involve blood or guts. However, with Neuman's intentions still in the shadows, and the introduction of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to the mix, Hughie might have to re-evaluate his decision altogether.

Between waiting for the new trailer and season 3 in particular, fans of the show can keep themselves entertained with the animated anthology series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," which drops on Prime Video on March 4, 2022. While exact details about its contents are scant, the trailer hints that the animated series will comprise of short episodes that aim to expand the in-show universe, potentially allowing a glimpse into the lives of other Supes, and the titular Boys themselves.

The hype for "The Boys" season 3 is justified and understandable, given the masterful way in which the first two seasons were able to deliver moments that were a balance between emotionally satisfying and satirical. As season 3 is rumored to be the "most messed up" so far, it remains to be seen how bonkers the show-makers are willing to be in the process of crafting a fun, compelling narrative.

Season 3 of "The Boys" is expected to premiere on Prime Video on June 3, 2022.