The Boys Season 3 Is The Most 'Messed Up' So Far, Jack Quaid Teases
Once upon a time, you could gather the kids, tune into the latest superhero romp, and make a cheerful family affair of it all. You can pretty much still do that ... but you best check the rating before pressing play. You never know when the supes invading your home will be a lot less kid-friendly than expected and instead err on the side of power-crazed lunatics.
Capes do not a hero make, or so we've learned from the recent batch of superhero stories, many of which take a darker approach to the genre. I'm not talking about the Zack Snyder-era of darkness — this is about the gritty, satirical, blood-soaked heroes hellbent on traumatizing viewers worldwide. Titles like "Invincible," "Watchmen," and especially "The Boys" are putting a spin on the hero archetypes we love and really ramping up the disturbing content. And here's some great news for those of us who can't get enough of these violent supes — the stories are only getting bloodier.
Fresh off the success of the fifth entry in the "Scream" franchise, Jack Quaid will reprise his role as Hughie Campbell in "The Boys." Once an everyday, love-struck man, Hughie's gone from civilian to full-on vigilante as part of an anti-supe crusade. Along with fellow misfits Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Hughie is on a mission to take down the superpowered heroes abusing their abilities and convince the world to see them for the monsters they can be. Does this mean going up against said dangerous heroes? Yup. And does it include a corrupt and powerful corporation standing in their way? You betcha. But common sense won't get these vigilantes down!
The Boys Is Getting Even Messier
This bloody tale of their life-threatening mission is soon entering its third season as "The Boys" is set to return later this year on June 3. And just in case you were wondering what comes next, Jack Quaid promises things will only get more f***ed up from here. Quaid recently told The Wrap:
"I think this season is our best yet. I'm very biased obviously, but it's a season that's even more messed up than the ones we've done so far. There's a lot of those signature messed up 'Boys' moments."
Jack Quaid, a man most recognizable when he's doused in fake blood, says "The Boys" will continues down its very messed-up track with even more disturbing moments ahead. This should come as no surprise to anyone that's seen more than five minutes of the series. To name just few of the signature moments Quaid referenced, past episodes include watching a Flash-like speedster run through a woman, seeing a man blown up from the inside, various scenes of violence against aquatic creatures, and more exploding heads than one can count. And then there's the scenes I can't even put into words — all of which only scratch the surface of the bloody DC Comics that the series is based on. Quaid added:
"I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you've never really seen them before. I'm just so excited for people to see it."
The last new place we saw Hughie was inside an impaled whale, so hopefully this "new territory" involves a lot less blood. Season 3 of "The Boys" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022.