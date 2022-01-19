The Boys Season 3 Is The Most 'Messed Up' So Far, Jack Quaid Teases

Once upon a time, you could gather the kids, tune into the latest superhero romp, and make a cheerful family affair of it all. You can pretty much still do that ... but you best check the rating before pressing play. You never know when the supes invading your home will be a lot less kid-friendly than expected and instead err on the side of power-crazed lunatics.

Capes do not a hero make, or so we've learned from the recent batch of superhero stories, many of which take a darker approach to the genre. I'm not talking about the Zack Snyder-era of darkness — this is about the gritty, satirical, blood-soaked heroes hellbent on traumatizing viewers worldwide. Titles like "Invincible," "Watchmen," and especially "The Boys" are putting a spin on the hero archetypes we love and really ramping up the disturbing content. And here's some great news for those of us who can't get enough of these violent supes — the stories are only getting bloodier.

Fresh off the success of the fifth entry in the "Scream" franchise, Jack Quaid will reprise his role as Hughie Campbell in "The Boys." Once an everyday, love-struck man, Hughie's gone from civilian to full-on vigilante as part of an anti-supe crusade. Along with fellow misfits Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Hughie is on a mission to take down the superpowered heroes abusing their abilities and convince the world to see them for the monsters they can be. Does this mean going up against said dangerous heroes? Yup. And does it include a corrupt and powerful corporation standing in their way? You betcha. But common sense won't get these vigilantes down!