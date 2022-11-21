Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Teases Kang's 'Profound Impact' On The MCU

The hierarchy of power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to — wait, wait, wrong superhero franchise. Even so, Dwayne Johnson's personal motto might just prove fitting for the MCU, if the creative team behind "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is to be believed.

The pint-sized threequel promises to up the ante significantly more than the previous two Peyton Reed-directed films, which told relatively small-scale (see what I did there?) stories about street-level heists, personal redemption, and visits to the mystical Quantum Realm with lower-tier villains like Yellowjacket and Ghost as primary antagonists. With the addition of a certain supervillain named Kang, however, "Quantumania" will prove to be a major (I apologize, the puns are just flying left and right today) step up in that regard.

Portrayed by the wonderfully charismatic Jonathan Majors ("Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Devotion"), the MCU's next Thanos-level big bad has already been introduced — or a variant of his, at least — in the Disney+ series "Loki." But where that version was known only as He Who Remains and presented a very laid-back and low-key (okay, okay, I'm done, I promise) personality to both Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino's Loki variants, the one who'll be wrecking everything in sight during "Quantumania" will issue a much more formidable challenge. In a new interview with Empire, Reed spilled the details on this version of Kang:

"I think it has a profound impact on the MCU. Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing 'The Kang Dynasty' as well, so there's been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store."