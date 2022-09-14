Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Finds A Writer In Rick And Morty Veteran Jeff Loveness

It makes a lot of sense that Loveness will handle the screenwriting duties for the next "Avengers" movie since the writer also penned the script for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The first film in Phase 5 is set to feature Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily's titular heroes as they take on Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. This appearance comes after the big bad appeared in "Loki" as the variant known as He Who Remains. With Loveness starting Kang's journey on the big screen, it's only fitting that he sticks with the character for what is potentially their penultimate appearance in the MCU (due to the fact that the Multiverse Saga is set to wrap up in "Avengers: Secret Wars," and that will likely see the end of Kang).

But this hiring also makes sense as "Rick and Morty" deals with some of the most random sci-fi elements in the most out-there ways. Having the skills to work in a world like that definitely translates over to another gig that may require alternate versions of the same characters from throughout the multiverse to fit seamlessly into one story.

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" assembles in theaters on May 2, 2025.