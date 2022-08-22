Rick And Morty's Writers Weren't Afraid To Let Their Multiverse 'Jump The Shark'

One thing that's basically ensured "Rick and Morty" can go on forever is the show's use of the multiverse. Once Rick and Morty bail on their reality in season 1, it's been clear that there will nearly always be a reset button available for the writers. If Rick ever screws up so bad that the whole world is destroyed, all he has to do is move to a nearly-identical reality where his alternate self just so happens to die around that point (more common than you'd think), and take his alternate self's place.

In a recent roundtable interview attended by /Film's Ethan Anderton, Dan Harmon recalled discussing this with his writing staff when working on season 1. "Let's not be afraid of jumping this shark. Let's have him move to a new earth in episode two or something." They ended up doing it in episode 6's "Rick Potion #9" after Rick accidentally causes the apocalypse. It's implied to have happened at least one more time in season 3's "Morty's Mind Blowers," when Morty discovers that squirrels are evil masterminds at the center of multiple global conspiracies.

It's a storytelling device that allows the show to maintain its mostly episodic narrative, but it's also one that sort of kills the stakes. If Rick has the power to jump ship from any given reality the moment things get too hard, why should he (or we) even care about what's going on at any given moment? Nothing matters except for how it affects our specific version of Rick, but episodes showing us the other realities (or the other decoys) keep reminding us that our version of him isn't all that special. If the show ever quietly switched realities for an episode, we probably wouldn't notice.