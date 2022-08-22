Rick And Morty's Dan Harmon And EP Scott Marder On Sustaining The Show's Quality, Perfecting The Comedy & More [Interview]

Dan, what is it about Scott that has made you trust him in such a significant role on this series, as you and Justin have stepped back a little bit? And Scott, what's been the biggest challenge of inheriting such a behemoth of a show from Dan and Justin?

Harmon: Look, Scott was a gamble. I didn't know him from anything, but his resume said unflappability. He was used to working in chaos with limited resources and maintaining a schedule. His first few weeks at work only confirmed that, because he came on season 5 and then was helping us finish season 4. So by the end of season 5, it was very clear that this was an indispensable person. So that's my answer to that.

Marder: For me, it's a pretty simple answer. The hardest part's just maintaining the quality, which was really, really high. That was the thing that was most daunting to me. It was one of my absolute favorite shows on TV coming in, so the last thing you want to do is take that job and be the guy that brought it down. So it was just wanting to make sure that we were maintaining a really high bar.

I'm always really interested in the kind of long-running comedies that we have today, both animated and live-action. So for Dan, is there any difference in creating the show at this point, when you've reached an age of the show where its own mythology and past episodes can be their own kind of sustainable, closed circuit reference point? And for Scott, you've seen comedic sensibilities evolve over things like ["It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"], which is a distinct example of comedy evolving as it's going on, with those guys learning things. What's it like to come into the series at this point for you, and what are your goals on taking that evolution to the next step?

Harmon: Yeah, there's a huge difference for me in the show being established and being its own thing. The easy thing for me to do — actually, it's not that easy, because I'm a control freak and an ego maniac, but I'm also lazy. The challenge for me has been in trusting collaborators, because I'm 49 and the show is 10 years old, so what is its hope of staying fresh and relevant? The answer is younger writers and not me going away but me deferring, trusting them, listening to them. They're more in touch with the public's response to the show. I can't Google it or I'll go nuts. So it's like a clutch and a gas pedal or a clutch and, yeah, clutch and gas. I haven't driven stick in a long time. But it's kind of like, evening the rhythm, like the amount of deference to younger writers as I slowly [back away] but without me unplugging from the show. My wisdom has to start replacing what used to be me being like, "It has to be like this, because I'm passionate. I care about TV. I'm 32 years old. Me, me, me." You don't want a 49-year-old guy doing that, because then he becomes a villain. So I try to become Uncle Gandalf and say —

Marder: That's what we call him.

Harmon: "I did this a long time ago. So I can tell you what's going to be difficult about it. Let's figure this out."

Marder: For me, to piggyback on that, I feel like I knew I couldn't do it alone. So it was certainly trying to find the people that could help push this boulder up a mountain. There had been a good amount of turnover previously, so it was trying to find continuity in young talent and young voices that cared as much as Dan and I do to kind of help join us in moving it forward. I feel like we've been really successful in that.