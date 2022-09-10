Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is 'Bananas,' Will Lead Directly To Avengers: Kang Dynasty [D23]

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, took to the D23 Expo stage today along with his "Ant-Man and the Wasp" co-star Evangeline Lily and Jonathan Majors, whose Kang the Conquerer will apparently play a role in the new film. According to /Film's reporting from Ethan Anderton, Rudd singled out Majors, who made his debut as "He Who Remains" in the Disney+ series "Loki" last year, as a highlight of the new film. "That guy," he said, pointing to the actor, "he's incredible. [Kang] throws this whole thing into such new territory."

Rudd also confirmed that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will begin a direct line into phase 5 that leads to the Kang Dynasty plotline, which in turn will culminate with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2025. The latter film was announced at San Diego Comic Con this year as a part of Marvel's massive phase 5 slate of projects, but this is the first confirmation that "Quantumania," which Rudd says is a very big movie that's unlike any other Ant-Man, will kick off the long-haul storyline that will play out throughout phase 5.

"This thing is bananas," Rudd said before footage from the film screened for the D23 audience. The sneak peek shared today apparently closely resembles the footage dropped at Comic-Con, while Marvel president Kevin Feige says we'll have to wait a while longer for a full trailer from the film.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return for the third film in the "Ant-Man" series as they reprise their roles once again as the titular heroes. They will star alongside a star-studded cast that also includes Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Bill Murray.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.