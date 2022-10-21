So, Does Dwayne Johnson Actually Change The Hierarchy Of The DC Universe In Black Adam?

Major spoilers ahead for "Black Adam."

You've heard Dwayne Johnson say it over and over again over the last few years: "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change" or some version of that. "Black Adam" has been in development for over a decade. In fact, it's now been 15 years since the announcement that he would play the role of the DC comics anti-hero, believe it or not. The film has finally arrived in theaters. So, did Black Adam shift the balance of power in the DCEU?

In the film, Teth-Adam (Johnson) begins his journey thousands of years ago in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Kahndaq. He's given powers by the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou), then locked away. When he is set free in the modern day, he's out for revenge. Unlike the heroes of the Justice Society of America (JSA); Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), he wants to fight his own way without all those messy morales*.

Fight he does, against the team in the beginning and with the team at the end, but he's not going to be bound by any rules. Black Adam is incredibly strong, he can fly, and it takes the whole group of JSA members to subdue him. He is not going to be an easy man to keep calm, and he's impossible to control. That's fine if he's on your side, but what about when he disagrees with the JSA or the Justice League's methods?

*He has morals. They're just not the same as the heroes we're used to.