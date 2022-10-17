Black Adam Had To Be Edited Four Times To Receive A PG-13 Rating

Though some filmmakers have complained about the strictness of the MPA, it sounds like the team behind "Black Adam" always expected they'd have to walk a fine line between keeping the character of Teth-Adam true to his roots while still making a movie that would be available to the super-wide audience that expects to be able to attend the latest tentpole superhero flick. While there have been R-rated superhero films in the past, including the smash hit "Deadpool" films, DC's recent attempts to deliver adult-oriented comic book movies with "The Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey" have had comparatively modest success. Still, it sounds like the character came first in this case.

"We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character of Black Adam," Garcia told Collider. "One of the things he's known for is his aggression and violence, and to do a 'Black Adam' movie that didn't have that just wouldn't have been authentic. So we always went into this knowing that we were going to push it as far as we did."

More an antihero or villain than a traditional superhero, Teth-Adam is pretty ruthless, going all the way back to his original appearance in "The Marvel Family #1" comic by Otto Binder from 1945. He not only kills a Pharoah but plans to kill Billy Batson and his best pal, Freddy. In recent DC comic runs, he's become a bit more reformed and less bloodthirsty, but still, throughout his decades on the page, Black Adam has racked up a pretty intimidating body count.