Ms. Marvel Showrunner Is 'Desperate' To Make The Ant-Man Podcast Real: 'Paul Rudd, Let's Do It'

When we first meet Kamala Khan in the opening moments of "Ms. Marvel," it's immediately obvious that she's an Avengers super fan. Specifically, she's working towards becoming an expert on Captain Marvel, her favorite member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But how does this young high schooler from Jersey City know about the intricate details of Carol Danvers' heroics and the team's efforts to defeat Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame?"

The latest Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney+ reveals that Kamala extracted this information by diligently studying Scott Lang's podcast interviews, including the episode of "This Powered Life" titled "Big Me Little Me: A Scott Lang Interview." The idea that Paul Rudd's size-shifting superhero is out there pulling back the curtain on his adventures (to maybe get some fame and notoriety) is hilarious and pretty on-brand for the character. But seeing as he's no stranger to the "go big or go home" philosophy, it's likely that he may have exaggerated a few details in these tell-all conversations. For example, the creative team behind the Broadway sensation "Rogers: The Musical" might have heard one of his stories and mistakenly included Ant-Man in their retelling of the Battle of New York.

While True Believers like Khan and the "Rogers" crew may have heard this podcast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lang's podcast interviews are unfortunately unavailable in our part of the multiverse. However, if "Ms. Marvel" executive producer and head writer Bisha K. Ali has her way, this podcast will become a reality.