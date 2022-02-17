Avengers: Endgame Was The 'Final Avengers Movie' According To Kevin Feige

Back in 2019, on the heels of Marvel Studios' presentation at that year's San Diego Comic-Con, Feige explained why the studio held off on announcing "Avengers 5," stating that the next phase of the MCU "is about learning new things about characters you already think you know ... [and] meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi," as well as "going on new adventures" with the heroes that are still alive post-"Endgame." Now, in light of Feige's latest comments, it seems there won't be another traditional "Avengers" movie at all — or, at the very least, not until the titular team has had enough time to rebuild its ranks with some of the newcomers that have popped up in Phase 4 so far, like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). And even then, it seems more likely we'll be getting a "Young Avengers" film or Disney+ event series featuring those characters.

Frankly, there's no need for an "Avengers 5" at this stage anyway. The multiversal shenanigans on "WandaVision," "Loki" season 1, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" have already set the stage for the next true saga in the MCU, which will only continue to grow more complicated when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives. After that, films like "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will provide a send-off for certain beloved characters while also continuing to build out those sub-franchise's respective corners of the MCU sandbox. And that's to say nothing of all the new MCU properties that are on the way, like "Moon Knight" and "Fantastic Four."

It light of all this, it feels like Marvel Studios would do better to focus more on refining its approach to interweaving the events of its movies and Disney+ series right now. That's certainly a far more pressing issue (from a creative standpoint) than trying to figure out how to get Earth's various superheroes back together for another big ol' crossover.