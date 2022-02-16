Eternals Actress Lia McHugh On The Future Of Sprite And How The Film Changed The MCU [Interview]

Like the rest of the cast, you have to play your character as if they'd lived for centuries, but Sprite is perpetually stuck in the body of a young girl, which is a similar predicament to Kirsten Dunst in "Interview With a Vampire." How did you research or even wrap your head around having to project lived-in wisdom beyond not only someone your age, but any age?

First of all, I came into it feeling I had a lot of similarities with Sprite. I've looked very young for my age my entire life, and felt sort of stuck in looking young but feeling a lot older. I've been working my whole life, and I have a different level of maturity than my peers. So, I have sort of struggled with that and I think Chloé saw that a lot in me. She even says in interviews that I'm a lot like my character, which is what made me really good for this role. She also mentioned Judi Dench, a sort of cranky old lady, tired of life almost. A lot of it is just discussion with Chloé, understanding the character to get a really good grip on her and then perfecting little moments as they came during shooting.

This is something that actors like Hugh Jackman had to deal with when he's playing Wolverine, or Chris Hemsworth when he plays Thor. These characters have been around and they can't quite act like everyday people.

It's also unlimited knowledge. We're at such a higher level than humans, and I think "Eternals" is cool because it shows that — if you think about it — we know every single language ever created, we've gone through every single history and time period. My costume was interesting, too, because there was a lot of discussion about what my character should wear, because she's gone through all of this life experience and she's chosen a time period that she likes.

I know you're a very fashion-conscious person. What did you appreciate most about Sammy Differ's costumes for Sprite and what they projected about the character?

I think it showed she was 13. I still looked like I was before teenage years. It's like a kid but also an adult, she's got a bit of a refined fashion taste, as well. She's not quite old enough to dress like a woman, I would look silly, right? She's chosen a sophisticated, unique look unto herself.