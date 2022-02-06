TV, Interrupted: Why Swamp Thing Should Be Resurrected

(Welcome to TV, Interrupted, a series where the /Film team remembers, eulogizes, and makes a case for the revival of TV shows we loved that were canceled far too soon.)

There are a number of genre series in TV history that were sadly, and famously, canceled all-too-soon. "Firefly," "Hannibal," "Angel," and "Freddy's Nightmares" all arguably fit the bill — each a series whose cancelation had nothing to do with its remaining potential. One horror series that was positively brimming with quality, depth, and richness before its untimely cancelation was "Swamp Thing," the innovative DC Universe series whose axing was announced mere days after its pilot episode aired.

The announcement of the series' surprising cancelation even caught series producer James Wan off guard, who wrote an Instagram post explaining:

"Don't really know or understand why #Swampthing was cancelled, but I can tell you this — all the cast and crew, and producing/writing team poured their hearts into this. Really proud of everyone's hard work. Go watch episode 2, and immortalize these 10 episodes. Swampy deserves it."

Two things make the cancelation so mysterious. Despite a host of artificial production complications (we'll get into that), "Swamp Thing" is really, genuinely great. To quote Levar Burton, "you don't have to take my word for it" — the series garnered critical acclaim, earning a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a nomination for Best Streaming Superhero Series at the 45th Saturn Awards.

Additionally, the abrupt cancelation of "Swamp Thing" had nothing to do with ratings. Being canceled less than a week after the pilot curtailed its ability to grow, and while it's difficult to find reliable pilot numbers related to the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, the series' later re-premiere on The CW netted a hefty 1.1 million viewers. A series with so much potential if only given a chance, let's explore both the mysterious cancelation and why "Swamp Thing" deserves to rise from the swamp again.