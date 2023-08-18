Blue Beetle's Best Attribute Is Immersing Audiences In Mexican Culture

We have seen many, many superhero origin stories in recent years, to the point where they've started to blur a lot and stagnate the genre.

So it has become even more important to distinguish these movies with small differences, in tone, in scale, in the types of characters we see. It's why the more child-like humor in "Shazam" made it so fun and fresh, why the Disney Channel tone and focus on history in "Ms. Marvel" made it so special, and why the focus on family, as well as the cultural specificity of "Blue Beetle" are what make it stand out from all other superhero movies.

Indeed, this is a movie that, despite taking place in an entirely fictional city, has incredible specificity when it comes to the characters' Mexican background. From the way they speak Spanglish and Spanish, the slang they use, and the shows they reference, the movie immerses audiences in Mexican culture, mixing grounded culture and history with the fantasy of a superhero movie.

Speaking with /Film, director Ángel Manuel Soto talked about the importance of making the Reyes specifically, unequivocally Mexican, rather than making them some vague Pan-Latino family. "I think we've been psychologically and pathologically inculcated a fallacy by the hegemony that our specificity is not universal, that the white and gringo are universal," he said. "The truth of the matter is that we're all universal if we embrace our true selves." For Soto, the more specific the movie was, the bigger the audience it could reach, and he has a point.